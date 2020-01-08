WAPSIE VALLEY – On Friday, November 29, as part of the Food for America program, some Wapsie Valley FFA members spent the morning at the elementary schools in Readlyn and Fairbank to teach students in grades 3-6 about corn and its significance in agriculture.
FFAers went over where corn is grown, what it is used in, and it’s importance. The students were amazed to find out that corn is grown in all 50 states and is used in so many everyday items. They also got to participate in some fun activities to learn even more about corn and review the information they learned.
FFA members love being able to educate youth about agriculture and look forward to this event every year. While it does teach elementary students in the Wapsie Valley community about agriculture, it also grows public speaking and leadership skills in the FFA members who participate.
When asked why she thinks Food For America is important, Elle Voy, a freshman FFA member, said, “It’s a fun opportunity to connect with potential future FFA members and to educate them on an industry that is so important to this community.”
This day was also the start of the annual poster contest for the Wapsie Valley third through sixth graders. On December 10, all posters were picked up and will be evaluated based on their creativity and use of the theme. A winner will be selected from each class, and their poster being put into the Wapsie Valley FFA Calendar.
The Wapsie Valley FFA Chapter is proud to announce that this year’s canned food drive was held in preschool through sixth grade classrooms in Readlyn and Fairbank. This event also started on November 29, the day of Food for America, and was picked up on December 10. All food collected went to the Fairbank food pantry to help those in need over the holiday season.