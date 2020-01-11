FAIRBANK — If you just happened to be driving past the Wapsie Valley High School around 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, you would have noticed more cars parked there than on a typical day. That morning, 26 dedicated FFA members were in the school preparing food for their supporters. The appreciation breakfast is a yearly event hosted by the members of the Wapsie Valley FFA chapter in order to show their thanks to the community that supports them throughout the year.
The process starts about a month before the event. The committee members in charge of this project write and send out more than 100 invitations to teachers, community members, and businesses who have shown their support throughout the years.
After the invitations get sent out, supplies are ordered and bought by the committee. Fast forward to the morning of the breakfast, and the students were busy cooking eggs, sausage, and hash browns, frosting donuts, and sorting fruit. A few members started serving at 7 a.m., and by the time the school bell rang at 8:15, everything was wrapped up and everyone went on with their day.
Ethan Oltrogge, an FFA member in his junior year, said, “We may have had a few downfalls, but we were able to regather and pull it off as a team! The meal was great and those who ate loved it!”
A huge thank you goes out to everyone who continues to show support for this chapter. None of what members accomplish would be possible without our amazing community.