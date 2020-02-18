Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

ARLINGTON —Wapsie Valley freshman Dawson Schmit earned his way to the traditional State Wrestling Tournament with a second-place finish at 106 on Saturday at the Class 1A District 6 wrestling tournament hosted by Starmont.

Schmit, who now has a season record of 33-8, placed second.

Don Bosco sophomore Jaiden Moore (37-4) won a 7-1 decision over over Schmit in the first- place match.

Schmit’s State Tournament run begins Thursday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. His first-round opponent is Riverside junior John Schroder (40-7).

The State Tournament begins at 9 a.m. and admission is $10.

Finishing in third place at the district tournament from Wapsie Valley were juniors Tylen Hirsch (15-18) at 152 and Isiah Morse (24-12) at 182.

Wapsie Valley wrestlers placing fourth included senior Reese Welcher (13-9) at 138 and junior Brady Benning (23-23) at 145.

