DES MOINES — Dawson Schmit apparently was not what the makers of the Class 1A-106 State Tournament bracket were expecting. For the freshman from Wapsie Valley forecasts are not the key to success.
“Just believe,” he said. “It’s my main theme: believe.”
Schmit was not seeded in the top eight when the bracket was made. He was put in the No. 9 spot only by random draw. He wound up placing fourth In the weight class and finishing with a 36-10 season record.
A strong contingent of Warriors fans were on hand to urge him on. Many had shirts expressing an anagram of his name: Scrappy, Confident, Hardcore, Motivated, Intense and Talented.
“Those guys, when I hear them cheer, it just helps me push more,” Schmit said.
Schmit opened his tournament run at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday with a pin at 2:31 of eighth-seeded Riverside junior John Schroder, 40-9.
He followed that on Friday with an upset over top-seeded Lisbon sophomore Quincy Happel, 41-7, by a 12-7 decision.
Schmit then lost a 4-2 decision to fifth-seeded Don Bosco sophomore Jaiden Moore, 40-5, in the semifinals Friday night.
To get into the third-place match, Schmit needed a Saturday morning win over 11th-seeded West Fork freshmen Kale Peterson, 24-8. Schmit was down by three points in the third period when he managed a reversal with 19 second left that turned into a pin a 6:00.
In the third-place match, third-seeded Nashua-Plainfield freshman Garret Rinken, 54-3, won a 9-2 decision over Schmit.
Schmit is the first Wapsie Valley freshman since 2015 to place at State and only the third in school history, according to the Wapsie Athletics Twitter feed.
Class 1A-106 medalists
1. Gable Porter of Underwood
2. Jaiden Moore of Don Bosco — Gilbertville
3. Garret Rinken of Nashua-Plainfield
4. Dawson Schmit of Wapsie Valley — Fairbank
5. Mikey Baker of West Sioux — Hawarden
6. Kale Petersen of West Fork — Sheffield
7. Drew Ehlen of Mount Ayr
8. Donavon Hanson of West Bend-Mallard