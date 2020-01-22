INDEPENDENCE – Saturday evening, about 50 voters brave the deep chill and iffy roads of winter to listen to presidential candidate Andrew Yang.
Yang is an entrepreneur running as a Democrat.
He opened his remarks by noting Buchanan County was the largest county in the country to swing from voting for Obama to voting for Trump. He said a small gathering of voters in Iowa has the same influence as a full stadium of people in California.
“This is the power you all have to move this country in a new direction,” he said. “You have a power that other Americans only dream of, because other Americans look up and they see our government as a series of pipes clogged with millions and millions of dollars of lobbyists’ cash. They despair that there is nothing they can do about it. They are correct. There is nothing they can do about it. You are the only people in the entire country that can flush the pipes clean. That’s one reason why I like campaigning here so much, because you all have the ability to solve the problems that are driving the rest of this country into the ground.”
Yang admitted he was not a professional politician and spoke about his background. He felt the economic crash and recession of 2008 was a “train wreck” caused by “wannabe whiz kids on Wall Street” using financial instruments like mortgage-backed securities and derivatives.
“That’s the opposite of what this country needs,” he said. “What we should be doing is setting people up in businesses…around the country.”
That is when he founded the non-profit organization Venture For America. Because of his entrepreneurial success, he was named a Champion of Change in 2012 and a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship in 2015.
Despite his success, Yang said he took note of all of the lobbyist money in Washington, D.C., making it the richest city in the nation.
“How does that happen?” he asked. “What are they producing? No one knows.”
Yang then went on to say President Trump was elected because people were looking for something different after so many manufacturing jobs, particularly in Iowa and the Midwest, were lost.
“After the manufacturing jobs dried up, the shopping center and shopping district closed,” he said. “People started to leave the town and the school shrank. The town never recovered. That’s the story I saw over and over again.…What we did to those manufacturing jobs we are doing to retail jobs, call center jobs…and eventually your trucking jobs.”
Yang blames some of the loss of jobs on Amazon and other large online shopping companies that do not pay any corporate taxes. He next gave a few examples how automation is replacing humans in the workforce, whether in call centers or checkout lanes.
“The rubber will really hit the road when trucks start driving themselves,” he said.
He said he knows people in California working on robot trucks and then briefly shared a story about an automated truck successfully traveling from California to Pennsylvania with 40,000 pounds of butter. (Editor’s Note: search the Internet for ‘robot butter truck’ for more details.)
“This is what the future holds for you,” he said, about how jobs are changing.
Yang then spoke about going to Washington, D.C., to share what he had learned through Venture For America. The people he spoke with were either skeptical or dismissive. He was told nothing was going to get done in D.C. and he should go out into the country to rally support from citizens to put pressure on Congress.
“Challenge accepted,” he said.
Yang then developed the “Freedom Dividend,” where every American adult over the age of 18 would receive a $1,000/month. He said the idea is not new and referenced initiatives and support from founding father Thomas Paine, noted economist Milton Friedman, and even Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He said, currently citizens of Alaska are given a guaranteed income of $1,000 to $2,000 a year from oil industry profits.
“Passed by a Republican governor in a deep-red state,” said Yang.
He then asked, “What is the oil of the 21{sup}st{/sup} Century? Data, technology, AI [artificial intelligence]….How many of you got your data check in the mail this month?”
Yang then explained that data is worth billions of dollars to high-tech companies, yet these same companies pay no taxes nor pay a dividend to the owners of the data. He said taxing large high-tech corporations would pay for the “Freedom Dividend,” adding the money would most likely stay in the communities to support the local economy.
Other Speech Topics
- Measuring the success of the nation in terms beyond GDP (Gross Domestic Product). He would report on water quality, life expectancy, mental health, and wellness.
- The importance of local media in the support of democracy. (Read more at www.yang2020.com/policies/local-journalism-fund/.)
- The value of humans.
- Health care options, including support for natural remedies.
- Gun ownership and voluntary buy-back options. He also stated almost two-thirds of gun violence involves suicide, and more should be done for mental health.
- Pollution and climate change. In responding to a question about being “anti-meat,” Yang said he likes meat and even had a burger that day. Yang said he is more concerned about the amount of pollution coming from industrial smokestacks than agricultural operations.
- Passing legislation to support his initiatives. Yang said it is important to elect candidates up and down the ballot who share his views and will fight for rural Iowa.
“We have to humanize the economy,” said Yang. “I see Iowa as ground zero for many of these economic changes.”
“By the numbers,” Yang said, referring to polls based on his getting the Democrat nomination, “I can beat Trump.”
Yang wrapped up his remarks and made himself available for selfies and more questions by individuals. When asked what resonated the most with his audiences in Iowa, Yang responded that people are seeing the changes to their lives are going in the wrong direction, including companies paying zero taxes, a rise in substance abuse, the need for more mental health care, and the rise in general health care costs.
Yang was then asked about the type of person he would like for a running mate.
“I need to have a partner with deep and strong relationships on Capitol Hill so I can get things done Day One,” he said. “I’m obviously coming to D.C. from the outside.…A running mate that is liked and respected on Capitol Hill.”
Besides the “Freedom Dividend,” Yang is noted for his campaign slogans, “Humanity First,” “Not Left, Not Right, Forward,” and “Make America Think Harder” (MATH). His supporters are called the “Yang Gang.”