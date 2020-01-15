INDEPENDENCE – Andrew Yang, a Democrat candidate for president, will be in Independence this Saturday, January 18, at the 4-H building on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. The event starts at 6 p.m.
According to his website, www.yang2020.com, Yang founded Venture for America (VFA), an organization dedicated to rejuvenating local economies.
“By helping entrepreneurs create jobs in cities like Baltimore, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and Cleveland, we could create strong economies throughout the country and give children a reason to stay [there],” he states.
“Despite the success I saw with VFA, as I worked in these cities, I came to a terrible realization: automation is destroying jobs, and entire regions are being left behind. For years, I believed new business formation was the answer – if we could train a new generation of entrepreneurs and create the right jobs in the right places, we could stop the downward spiral of growing income inequality, poverty, unemployment, and hopelessness,” Yang says.
One of Yang’s ideas is to pass a Freedom Dividend: $1,000 a month, no strings attached, for every American age 18 and older.
“It would be paid for by a new tax on the companies benefiting most from automation,” he states. “Companies like Amazon are paying $0 in taxes; it’s no wonder our economy doesn’t work for us when the biggest winners aren’t paying their fair share.”