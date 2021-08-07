INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustang softball program recently celebrated a successful season with a year-end banquet held at Independence Junior/Senior High School. Several awards were given to the girls for their hard work and dedication.
One hundred percent of eligible girls (juniors and seniors) were awarded Academic All-Conference: Shanna Kleve, Addi Bailey, Lizzie Timp, and Brooke Beatty.
LEVEL 2 AND 3 AWARDS
MVP
Nominated were Marie Gorman, Bailee Hookom, Riley Rouse, Lauren Hamilton, Chevelle Hookom, and Lainey Neblock.
WINNERS: Marie Gorman and Bailee Hookum
Leadership
Nominated were Lizzie Timp, Hannah Koch, and Marie Gorman.
WINNERS: Lizzie Timp and Hannah Koch
Most Improved
Nominated were Ella Hansen, Riley Rouse, Jorgie Wendling, Lizzie Timp, Bailee Hookom, Charisse Lolagne, and Zoe Bailey.
WINNERS: Ella Hansen, Riley Rouse, and Jorgie Wendling
Best Offense
Nominated were Emma Gonzalez, Bailee Hookom, Charisse Lolagne, Lizzie Timp, Marie Gorman, Lauren Hamilton, and Jayden Kayser.
WINNERS: Emma Gonzalez and Bailee Hookom
Golden Glove
Nominated were Lainey Neblock, Emma Gonzalez, Zoe Bailey, Marie Gorman, Hannah Koch, Lauren Hamilton, Chevelle Hookom, Sophie McGarvey, and Bailee Hookom.
WINNERS: Lainey Neblock and Emma Gonzalez
High Energy
Nominated were Lizzie Timp, Hannah Koch, Charisse Lolagne, Riley Rouse, Lainey Neblock, and Marie Gorman.
WINNERS: Lizzie Timp and Charisse Lolagne
Mustang Pride
Nominated were Lizzie Timp, Kylie Hardy, Tatiana Butters, Hannah Koch, Riley Rouse, Bailee Hookom, Jorgie Wendling, and Lauren Hamilton.
WINNERS: Hannah Koch and Lauren Hamilton
VARSITY AWARDS
MVP
Nominees included Bella Louvar, Allison Kleve, Marleigh Louvar, Brooke Beatty, Jordin Derr, Addi Bailey, and Dakota Whitman.
WINNER: Bella Louvar
Leadership
Nominees included Brooke Beatty, Addi Bailey, Shanna Kleve, and Marleigh Louvar.
WINNER: Brooke Beatty
Most Improved
Nominees included Natalie Doyle, Leah House, Jordin Derr, Addison Loughren, Rachel Eddy, and Addi Bailey.
WINNERS: Natalie Doyle and Leah House
Best Offense
Nominees included Addi Bailey, Bella Louvar, Dakota Whitman, and Marleigh Louvar.
WINNER: Addi Bailey
Golden Glove
Nominees included Dakota Whitman, Bella Louvar, Brooke Beatty, Allison Kleve, Shanna Kleve, and Marleigh Louvar.
WINNER: Allison Kleve
High Energy
Nominees included Addison Loughren, Shanna Kleve, Addi Bailey, Lizzie Timp, Emily Erdelt, Rachel Eddy, Brooke Beatty, and Marleigh Louvar.
WINNER: Rachel Eddy
Mustang Pride
Nominees included Emily Erdelt, Addi Bailey, Dakota Whitman, Shanna Kleve, Brooke Beatty, Jordin Derr, and Marleigh Louvar.
WINNERS: Emily Erdelt and Brooke Beatty