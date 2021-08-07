Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustang softball program recently celebrated a successful season with a year-end banquet held at Independence Junior/Senior High School. Several awards were given to the girls for their hard work and dedication.

One hundred percent of eligible girls (juniors and seniors) were awarded Academic All-Conference: Shanna Kleve, Addi Bailey, Lizzie Timp, and Brooke Beatty.

LEVEL 2 AND 3 AWARDS

MVP

Nominated were Marie Gorman, Bailee Hookom, Riley Rouse, Lauren Hamilton, Chevelle Hookom, and Lainey Neblock.

WINNERS: Marie Gorman and Bailee Hookum

Leadership

Nominated were Lizzie Timp, Hannah Koch, and Marie Gorman.

WINNERS: Lizzie Timp and Hannah Koch

Most Improved

Nominated were Ella Hansen, Riley Rouse, Jorgie Wendling, Lizzie Timp, Bailee Hookom, Charisse Lolagne, and Zoe Bailey.

WINNERS: Ella Hansen, Riley Rouse, and Jorgie Wendling

Best Offense

Nominated were Emma Gonzalez, Bailee Hookom, Charisse Lolagne, Lizzie Timp, Marie Gorman, Lauren Hamilton, and Jayden Kayser.

WINNERS: Emma Gonzalez and Bailee Hookom

Golden Glove

Nominated were Lainey Neblock, Emma Gonzalez, Zoe Bailey, Marie Gorman, Hannah Koch, Lauren Hamilton, Chevelle Hookom, Sophie McGarvey, and Bailee Hookom.

WINNERS: Lainey Neblock and Emma Gonzalez

High Energy

Nominated were Lizzie Timp, Hannah Koch, Charisse Lolagne, Riley Rouse, Lainey Neblock, and Marie Gorman.

WINNERS: Lizzie Timp and Charisse Lolagne

Mustang Pride

Nominated were Lizzie Timp, Kylie Hardy, Tatiana Butters, Hannah Koch, Riley Rouse, Bailee Hookom, Jorgie Wendling, and Lauren Hamilton.

WINNERS: Hannah Koch and Lauren Hamilton

VARSITY AWARDS

MVP

Nominees included Bella Louvar, Allison Kleve, Marleigh Louvar, Brooke Beatty, Jordin Derr, Addi Bailey, and Dakota Whitman.

WINNER: Bella Louvar

Leadership

Nominees included Brooke Beatty, Addi Bailey, Shanna Kleve, and Marleigh Louvar.

WINNER: Brooke Beatty

Most Improved

Nominees included Natalie Doyle, Leah House, Jordin Derr, Addison Loughren, Rachel Eddy, and Addi Bailey.

WINNERS: Natalie Doyle and Leah House

Best Offense

Nominees included Addi Bailey, Bella Louvar, Dakota Whitman, and Marleigh Louvar.

WINNER: Addi Bailey

Golden Glove

Nominees included Dakota Whitman, Bella Louvar, Brooke Beatty, Allison Kleve, Shanna Kleve, and Marleigh Louvar.

WINNER: Allison Kleve

High Energy

Nominees included Addison Loughren, Shanna Kleve, Addi Bailey, Lizzie Timp, Emily Erdelt, Rachel Eddy, Brooke Beatty, and Marleigh Louvar.

WINNER: Rachel Eddy

Mustang Pride

Nominees included Emily Erdelt, Addi Bailey, Dakota Whitman, Shanna Kleve, Brooke Beatty, Jordin Derr, and Marleigh Louvar.

WINNERS: Emily Erdelt and Brooke Beatty

Tags

Trending Food Videos