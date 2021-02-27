Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Indee soccer Samantha Yexley 022721

Samantha Yexley (sitting), David Yexley (standing-left), Jacob Yexley (standing-middle), Tanya Yexley (standing-right).

 Courtesy photo

INDEPENDENCE – On Saturday, February 20, 2021 — Samantha Yexley signed her letter of intent to play Soccer at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville (Fall 2021). Samantha is a senior at Jesup High School and has played high school soccer at Independence High School and club soccer with the Cedar Valley Soccer Club. Samantha is the daughter of David and Tanya Yexley of Jesup.

