Vs. Marion
INDEPENDENCE – Last Friday night, the Marion Indians came to BankIowa Field at Mustang Way Park for a WaMaC doubleheader. Marion was 4-6 coming into the night and left with a sweep of the now 4-6 Mustangs.
The first game started a little rough for the Mustangs as the first three batters reached base by walk, hit-by-pitch, and another walk. But freshman pitcher Marleigh Louvar battled back and struck out the next batter and, with one away, a line drive to Allie Jo Zieser at first base doubled up the runner on a catch and touch, getting out of the inning.
It looked promising for the Mustang softball team when they scored 3 runs in the bottom of the first inning, on 3 errors by Indian infielders, to take a 3-0 lead early on. This didn’t last long as Marion scored 4 of their own in the top half of the second inning to regain the lead. Free passes were the start of a big inning for the Indians as Marion batters walked three times and one was also hit by a pitch. A couple clutch hits and the Indians were up 4-3 . That’s all they would need, because Indee would not score again, losing this one 6-3.
Sophomore Shanna Kleve came into the game in the second inning in relief and pitched well. She did not allow a run until the seventh inning when Marion got two more on two hits and a walk.
Senior third baseman Mary Puffett was 2 for 4 and scored once. Senior first baseman Allie Jo Zieser had a hit in 3 at-bats, while Louvar had a hit and two RBI (runs batted in).
In game two, the Indians jumped on Indee pitching, scoring 2 runs in the top half of the first on 2 hits and a walk. In the second inning, the Mustangs went to eighth grade pitcher Allison Kleve in relief of her sister Shanna. The younger Kleve, seeing her first ever varsity pitching, was a little nervous and it showed, but there’s nothing better than experience and this will be for her. Allison got roughed up a little bit, but she got her first ever strikeout in the third inning. Allison settled in and retired the side in the fourth with a strikeout and two ground outs. She pitched the rest of the way and, impressively, only gave up one more run in the sixth on two walks and two ground outs – an outstanding first outing to say the least. But the offense didn’t help the pitching and the Mustangs lost this one, 6-3.
Allie Jo Zieser had 2 hits and scored twice, including a stolen base.
Vs. Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON – On Saturday, the Mustangs visited Class 3A fifth-ranked Mount Vernon. The young pitching for the Mustangs was no match for high-powered Mount Vernon, losing this one 13-3 in 6 innings.
Shanna Kleve was in the circle for Independence, and battled for the first 3 innings, not giving up anything until the third. Mount Vernon scored 4 runs on 5 singles, and this one was 4-1 after three. Mount Vernon added 3 more in the fourth and 2 more in the fifth, and ended the game in the sixth with 4 more plated.
Freshman leftfielder Dakota Whitman had 2 hits, an RBI, and scored a run.
Vs. Benton Community
VAN HORNE – The Mustang girls’ softball team traveled to Benton Community High School to take on the Bobcats (4-5) in a WaMaC West tilt on Monday and came home with two heart-wrenching defeats.
Game one was tied at 2 into the seventh inning when Benton scored one in their last at-bat to win 3-2. Benton scored on a hit, then a wild pitch that sent the runner to second base, a ground out to short advanced the runner to third, then a ground ball to second base that should have been thrown home to cut down the runner, but instead was thrown to first base and the game was over. A situation where a mental error cost the Mustangs.
Head Coach Jordon Picher elaborated on the play, “Our lack of experience shining through a bit in the close situations.”
Kenzie Fischels continues to have a great senior campaign, going 2 for 2 and scoring a run. Allie Jo Zieser had a hit in 3 at-bats, and Brooke Beatty had 2 RBI on a hit in the fourth inning. Shanna Kleve added a hit in 3 at-bats.
In game two, youngster Allison Kleve was in the circle for the Mustangs, gaining invaluable experience, but at the same time getting roughed up a little bit. At the end of 3 innings, this one was 8-0, Benton. But, the Mustangs never quit and gradually kept chipping away at the Bobcats’ big lead, with 2 in the fourth inning and 2 more in the fifth. This was a 10-4 game going into the top half of the seventh inning, where Indee made a valiant comeback attempt.
Nine batters came to the plate, starting with the top of the order. After a Dakota Whitman ground out, Mary Puffett launched a 200-foot solo home run to left, starting the charge. Zieser then singled, followed by a base on balls from Fischels. This brought up Griffith, and she promptly singled, bringing in Zieser to make this a 10-6 game with only 1 out. Louvar then doubled and Gabby Good doubled to bring in 3 more, cutting the lead to 10-9. Beatty hit a ground ball to shortstop and Good was cut down at the plate for the second out. Coach Pilcher acknowledged that this was another mental error on the part of the baserunner. Shay Whitman struck out to end the big seventh inning for the Mustangs. Final score: 10-9.
Mary Puffett went 2 for 4 with a home run and 3 RBI. Zieser had 2 hits and stole a base. Griffith was 2 for 4 with 2 runs batted in. Louvar had a couple RBI and a big double in the seventh. Good added a double, and Beatty, Shay Whitman, and Dakota Whitman each had a knock.
“Tough losses for us.” added Coach Pilcher. “We could have easily given up in game two, so I’m proud we kept fighting.”
The Mustangs drop to 4-9 on the season.
Coach Pilcher concluded, “We have to put 14 innings of solid offense, defense, and pitching together. The little lapses we are having are giving teams big innings. Just gotta have them learn from it and keep getting better.”
Next Up
The Mustangs will travel to South Tama tonight for a doubleheader starting at 6 p.m. They are back home Friday night when they face Solon (12-6).