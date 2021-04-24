LA PORTE CITY – The Mustang boys’ tennis team played a rescheduled match against Union on Thursday. The experienced Knights, who have 5 seniors, swept the Mustangs, 9-0.
“We really struggled with our consistency all night long,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz. “We would hit some really nice ground strokes, but then forget to get into good hitting position on the next shot.
“This was the first time I feel we took a step back. We are very young as a team this year, so it will happen at times.”
Singles
1.) Nolan Reed loses to Tyson Fleshner 2-10
2.) Hunter Johnson loses to Jacob Hill 0-10
3.) Aiden Anderson loses to Sam Klein 2-10
4.) Kaleb Penner loses to Sterlin Mullen 2-10
5.) Zach Jimmerson loses to Austin Martin 7-10
6.) Brandon Yoder lose to Christian Ryan 1-10
Doubles
1.) Reed/Johnson lose to Fleshner/Hill 1-10
2.) Anderson/Penner lose to Klein/Mullen 4-10
3.) Jimmerson/Yoder lose to Martin/Ryan 5-10
“Hopefully, we will come out ready to battle Oelwein tomorrow night,” added Coach Schmitz. “I am confident the boys will rebound with better focus tomorrow.”
The Mustangs drop to 0-6 on the season and were at Oelwein on Friday night. Look for that matchup in next Wednesday’s paper. Then the boys are at Marion on Tuesday.