INDEPENDENCE – TJ Nissen, owner of Network Nirvana, a next-generation game design company, began drawing and designing elaborate worlds on rolls of freezer paper while he was still in elementary school. Lucky for him, his mom would bring home this paper for TJ to capture his designs on while sitting at the dining room table. The designs eventually became video game worlds.
TJ will be bringing his successful Minecraft Marstown Halloween line-up to the Independence Public Library on Friday, October 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. for grades 5-12. Registration is required to attend this event.
In high school, TJ went from using freezer paper as a backdrop to Excel spreadsheets. During this time, he created a total of 17 maps, two of which are currently being used as Network Nirvana Minecraft worlds. One of these is the basis for his AdytumOnline, the game world’s largest underwater city, deep in the Atlantic Ocean basin.
With the help of the John Papajohn Entrepreneurial Center, a student business incubator at the University of Northern Iowa (UNI), TJ was able to grow Network Nirvana into a profitable sole proprietorship. While he loves being an entrepreneur, he stressed the importance of having passion for what you’re doing to sustain you through the lack of sleep and numerous tasks that must be completed to keep a business functioning.
The payoff is huge for TJ, as he gets to spend his days dreaming up and implementing the next fantastical world in Network Nirvana. Network Nirvana will be celebrating its 10th anniversary in April 2020 with a huge surprise celebration.
TJ graduated last year from UNI with a degree in graphic technologies. While he is no longer a student at UNI, he still has an office at the John Papajohn Center. Collaborating with the professionals who work at the center has continued to make all the difference in running a successful business. For the past four years, TJ has been taking his Network Nirvana Minecraft game worlds to many libraries throughout Iowa. He held approximately 20 gaming workshops this past summer with many more scheduled in the coming year.
According to TJ, Marstown will have players arriving at an abandoned village in Arizona that was once the home of a fanatical cult. All the villagers and cult members have disappeared into the night…or have they? Come join the limited-time spooky new game world of Marstown Minecraft. Players can also look forward to exploring Black Friday 1989 on Friday, November 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Krampus March on Friday, December 27, from 5 to 8 p.m.
For more information or to register for one of these programs, please contact the library at 319-334-2470, email us at iplrooms@gmail.com, or checkout our website at www.independenceia.org/library. Hurry, as space is limited.