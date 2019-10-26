WATERLOO – MercyOne OB/GYN is pleased to welcome Sabrina Zionts, CNM, to MercyOne Waterloo OB/GYN. She is a certified nurse midwife.
As a past student nurse midwife at MercyOne, Zionts is excited to officially join the organization. “I was so impressed by the level of care and was inspired by the providers’ commitment to their patients, so I knew I wanted to be part of this practice,” she says.
Zionts received her BA from Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, in 2016 and her MSN in Nurse-Midwifery/Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner from Yale School of Nursing in Orange, Connecticut, in 2019.
Zionts is originally from Chicago and currently lives in Cedar Falls. She enjoys reading, hiking, drinking coffee, and playing roller derby.
MercyOne Waterloo OB/GYN is located at 432 King Drive in Waterloo. Call 319-272-8200 to schedule an appointment.