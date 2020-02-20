DES MOINES – Rep. Louie Zumbach (R-Coggon) announced today that he will not seek re-election to the Iowa House in 2020.
“After a lot of thought and several conversations with my family, I have decided that I will not run for re-election this coming fall,” said Zumbach. “Iowa has a citizen-Legislature but that doesn’t mean it’s a part-time job. In addition to representing the great people of House District 95, I’ve also been managing a full-time farm operation, often on a part-time basis back home. While it has been an incredible honor to serve, it’s time for me to make my family my priority and get back on the farm.”
“I want to thank my family for being so supportive during my time of public service. Their love and support is what made it possible for me to serve my constituents over the last four years,” Zumbach continued. “I also want to thank each and every person in House District 95 for allowing me the privilege to serve as their voice in Des Moines.”
Rep. Zumbach, a farmer and small business owner, was first elected in 2016. He currently serves as an Assistant House Majority Leader and as Chairman of the Administration and Rules Committee. He previously served as Vice Chairman of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Budget Subcommittee.
During his time in the House, Zumbach made responsible budgeting, workforce and career training, and agriculture issues his major priorities. He considers the reestablishment and modernization of the Beginning Farmer Tax Credit program, which he floor-managed, as one of his biggest personal achievements while in office.
“We have worked very hard to make our state a better place to live, work, and raise a family. I am proud of the many positive things we have accomplished for the people of Iowa during my time in Des Moines,” said Zumbach.
Zumbach will serve out the remainder of his term, which ends January 10, 2021.