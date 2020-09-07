Inez Maile

VINTON: Inez Pauline Maile, age 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton.
Private family memorial services will be held at a later date, with interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton.
Inez was born October 23, 1926 in Greene County, Iowa the daughter of George and Elsie (McClurg) Hartwigsen. She graduated from Jefferson High School, Jefferson, Iowa. On May 23, 1947, she was united in marriage to Raymond L. Maile in Sylvia, Kansas. The couple moved to Vinton in 1964, where Ray worked as the meat manager at Fareway.
Inez was a member of the Center Point Road Church of Christ in Marion, the Vinton Country Club, the Vinton Womens Club, Modern Entertainers, and the Harmony Club. She was a devout Christian. Inez loved to play games….and would usually win! She was an accomplished seamstress and sewed many of her children’s clothes. She also enjoyed crosswords and jigsaw puzzles.
She is survived by her children, Rex (Cathy) Maile, Donna (Dennis) Thompson, June (Wayne) McGowan, John (Janet) Maile , and Russ (Michelle) Maile; fifteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Raymond in 2009; 3 brothers, Ray, Ira, and Vern Hartwigsen; and six sisters, Vera Garnett, Edna Richardson, Elda Ogren, Thelma Renner, Wyona Zachow, and Ruth Hicklin.
Memorials or cards of condolence may be forwarded to June McGowan 2697 58th Street Vinton, IA 52349
Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com