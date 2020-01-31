Instant Pot Roasted
Cauliflower
Ingredients:
1 head of cauliflower
1 c hot sauce
4 Tbsp butter, melted
2 tsp garlic powder
Directions:
Trim leaves from cauliflower head and wash.
Combine hot sauce, butter and garlic powder. Lay the cauliflower on parchment paper or tin foil. Brush 1/2 of the mixture on top of the cauliflower. Slather it up good. Put sandwich bags on your hands and rubbed it in all the cracks and crevices.
Place on trivet in your pot with 1/2 - 1 cup of water.
Close the lid, make sure it’s in the sealing position and turn toggle to seal
Press Pressure (it should automatically set to HIGH pressure). Set time to 1 minute. Hit START. When finished do a quick release.
Carefully remove from the pot. Place on top of parchment paper on your cutting board. Cut your cauliflower into smaller pieces.
Place on a sheet pan. Pour remainder of the buffalo sauce over the cauliflower.
Put into the oven, broil for a few minutes. Serve warm with bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
If you don’t have an Instant Pot, you can break up the cauliflower into uniform size florets, mix florets with sauce, spread on parchment-lined cookie sheet, and bake at 400° for 20-25 minutes, keeping an eye on your pan so the parchment doesn’t burn.