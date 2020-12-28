VS bowling coach Amber Pattee knows her team is “lucky” to be able to compete this season with requirements in place. However, social distancing and requirements only make it that much harder for a program that grew to 48 total bowlers this season, with only 12 between the boys and girls able to compete in a scheduled meet.
“During this pandemic, so many changes have made High School more stressful than normal,” Pattee said. “Some of these kids are new to bowling and have improved greatly. They have been working hard at improving their game and I feel they should be able to share their accomplishments with their families and show off their talents.”
On Tuesday, the VS bowling program organized a JV scrimmage for the kids to shine. Three girls’ teams and two boys’ teams went head-to-head in a full meet. The varsity team members were asked to pick a team and coach for the day.
“The varsity players made all the decisions and lineups as well as giving their team pointers,” Pattee said. “The smiles and excitement were all you needed to see, to show that we accomplished what we set out to do. I could not be prouder of these kids. The JV bowlers that worked as a team cheering and laughing and improving their games and the Varsity team members who immersed themselves into Coaching their teams and encouraging each other.”
Girls Team #1 — Coaches: Jenna Pattee, Christina Harrelson, and Jozee White
Reghan Hermanson 58 76 134
Olivia Tippie 64 103 167
Allaina Bennet Casali 59 93 152
Madi Atkinson 110 139 249
Natalie Armstrong 123 126 249
Abby Kearns 121 88 209
Renee Gram 136 130 266
Total: 1656 — 1st Place
Girls Team #2 — Coaches: Chloe Tharp, Tori Elwick
Emma Arnold 61 57 118
Jenna Robinson 90 58 148
Aubrey Lund 101 74 175
Triston Sisco 131 126 257
Lexi Goodell 133 128 261
Emily Trinkle 129 125 254
Total: 1628 — 2nd Place
Girls Team #3 — Coach: Jeana White
Hannah Robinson 90 62 152
Lillie Dahlstrom 80 74 154
Rachel Rollinger 94 93 187
Ella Haefner 98 61 159
Addy Redlinger 110 99 209
Sam Lundvall 122 114 236
Total: 1373 — 3rd Place
Boys Team #1 — Coaches: Riley Richart, Matthew Rippel
Austin Mosher 92 47 139
Gabe Marzen 74 113 187
Jaxon Rule 159 141 300
Brai Lessig 111 135 246
Preston Tippie 92 114 206
Heath Hunter 99 77 176
Merrett Bodeker 85 147 232
Total: 1703 — 2nd Place
Boys Team #2 — Coaches: Ayden Bearbower, Parker Arnold
Hugh Mangold 107 131 238
Ian Sallee 136 167 303
Gavin Salger 197 150 347
Mason Coder 149 159 308
Vann Lessig 168 154 322
Dylan Werning 165 135 300
Matthew Bookmeier 154 139 293
Total: 2352 — 1st Place