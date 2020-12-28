VS bowling coach Amber Pattee knows her team is “lucky” to be able to compete this season with requirements in place. However, social distancing and requirements only make it that much harder for a program that grew to 48 total bowlers this season, with only 12 between the boys and girls able to compete in a scheduled meet.

“During this pandemic, so many changes have made High School more stressful than normal,” Pattee said. “Some of these kids are new to bowling and have improved greatly. They have been working hard at improving their game and I feel they should be able to share their accomplishments with their families and show off their talents.”

On Tuesday, the VS bowling program organized a JV scrimmage for the kids to shine. Three girls’ teams and two boys’ teams went head-to-head in a full meet. The varsity team members were asked to pick a team and coach for the day.

“The varsity players made all the decisions and lineups as well as giving their team pointers,” Pattee said. “The smiles and excitement were all you needed to see, to show that we accomplished what we set out to do. I could not be prouder of these kids. The JV bowlers that worked as a team cheering and laughing and improving their games and the Varsity team members who immersed themselves into Coaching their teams and encouraging each other.”

Girls Team #1 — Coaches: Jenna Pattee, Christina Harrelson, and Jozee White

Reghan Hermanson 58 76 134

Olivia Tippie 64 103 167

Allaina Bennet Casali 59 93 152

Madi Atkinson 110 139 249

Natalie Armstrong 123 126 249

Abby Kearns 121 88 209

Renee Gram 136 130 266

Total: 1656 — 1st Place

Girls Team #2 — Coaches: Chloe Tharp, Tori Elwick

Emma Arnold 61 57 118

Jenna Robinson 90 58 148

Aubrey Lund 101 74 175

Triston Sisco 131 126 257

Lexi Goodell 133 128 261

Emily Trinkle 129 125 254

Total: 1628 — 2nd Place

Girls Team #3 — Coach: Jeana White

Hannah Robinson 90 62 152

Lillie Dahlstrom 80 74 154

Rachel Rollinger 94 93 187

Ella Haefner 98 61 159

Addy Redlinger 110 99 209

Sam Lundvall 122 114 236

Total: 1373 — 3rd Place

Boys Team #1 — Coaches: Riley Richart, Matthew Rippel

Austin Mosher 92 47 139

Gabe Marzen 74 113 187

Jaxon Rule 159 141 300

Brai Lessig 111 135 246

Preston Tippie 92 114 206

Heath Hunter 99 77 176

Merrett Bodeker 85 147 232

Total: 1703 — 2nd Place

Boys Team #2 — Coaches: Ayden Bearbower, Parker Arnold

Hugh Mangold 107 131 238

Ian Sallee 136 167 303

Gavin Salger 197 150 347

Mason Coder 149 159 308

Vann Lessig 168 154 322

Dylan Werning 165 135 300

Matthew Bookmeier 154 139 293

Total: 2352 — 1st Place

Tags