International stars of professional wrestling coming to Waterloo

WATERLOO — The National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum will host the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame induction weekend July 25-27.
The Class of 2019 is Beth Phoenix (Living Inductee), Bruno Sammartino (Posthumous Inductee), Thunderbolt Patterson (Lou Thesz World Heavyweight Championship Award), Sgt. Slaughter (Frank Gotch Award), Brian Shields (Jim Melby Award).
Other distinguished guests scheduled to attend include WWE’s Sheamus, WWE’s Natalya, Gerry Brisco, Jim Ross, JJ Dillon, Brian Blair, Baron Von Raschke, Victoria, Ultimo Dragon, Brian Pillman Jr., Wes Brisco, Nick Dinsmore, Tony Garea, Wade Keller, Ric McCord, James Beard, Bob Roop and Charlie Thesz.
The weekend includes a live professional wrestling show Friday July 26th at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center and the Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday July 27.
For more information call 319-233-0745 or email tpeterson@nwhof.org