This will be my last Pastor Pen article for Vinton. My family and I will be moving to Montana, my home state, where I have accepted a pastoral call. We have made some dear friends and acquaintances in Vinton that we will miss. I’ve pondered now for a month what my last article would be about. Should I choose something funny? Something not-so-serious but important? Was I over-thinking it?
Now, three weeks before the move, I have decided to write this article on something personal. Iowa, and Vinton, has a race problem.
I know, I know, you probably don’t want to hear it. Several folks have probably already quit reading and others are glad I’m packing my bags. But it’s true, and it’s an issue of faith.
A few years ago here in Vinton a picture surfaced of a local congregation from the 1920s that had members of the KKK gathered in front. They proudly stood, faces obscured by their hoods, showing their presence in the middle of the day. The picture was quickly-ish removed from online sites but the conversations around town remained. Some folks were horrified; others seemed to be proud or curious or even awed by that history. I expected some outrage or some “never again, not here” conversations. It never happened.
- When moving to Iowa, my husband and I knew that Iowa was not the most racially diverse state. But we had no idea the types of micro-aggressions we would later encounter. Micro-aggressions are like paper cuts. The first few don’t bother. But over time they add up. A single incident of micro-aggression can be coincidence, or written off, or ignored. Over time a pattern is established and then it’s easier to see. They are simple, even petty, things a person encounters: Someone holding the door for folks to pass and then stepping in front of the Latino or Black man and not holding the door or letting him enter before you. Openly staring and looking from child to parent and back again, trying to figure out whether the children “belong”. Not making eye contact. Getting back into the vehicle immediately after starting the gas pump after seeing who is across from you. Silly things, right? They must be imagined; none of these are a big deal. Until it happens over and over, for years.
In Old Testament scripture, the separations between foreigners and the Israelites were common. The foreign nations were a threat to the nation of Israel. But in Jesus, the fear and distrust of foreigners changes. The story of the Good Samaritan shows the compassion we should have for one another, and it exemplifies how wrong we can be about folks who are “different”.
In his Epistles, the apostle Paul talks of there being “no Greek nor Jew, no slave nor free” in the reign of God. For centuries Christians have exploited Biblical texts in order to remain racially segregated and even to perpetuate slavery and later Jim Crow laws. But that’s not how Jesus would have us be in the world. We are called to care for all of God’s children. More than giving lip service to those words, we must be aware of our actions and also the actions of others.
There are racists everywhere and I am positive this article will have no impact on them. But what my hope is for Vinton that when YOU see someone committing acts of micro-aggression or macro-aggression, say something. Racial inequity is expected, but when friends and acquaintances and colleagues don’t advocate for you when they see it occurring, that really hurts. If we can advocate for one another and stand up to bad behavior, then we may have a chance to truly move forward as more loving and more accepting people. Be an advocate. Care for your friends with your voice and your presence. Help to usher in the kingdom of God.
Read more about microaggression at: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/microaggressions-death-by-a-thousand-cuts/# or check out the book