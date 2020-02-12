Editor's note: Iowa Capitol Dispatch is a non-profit news cooperative that covers Legislative issues.
This is the sausage-making season at the Iowa Statehouse. Most bills need to receive approval in either a House or Senate committee by the end of next week or be considered dead for the year.
Some proposals are trial balloons that may not fly; others represent priorities that lawmakers are trying to keep moving. Either way, legislators are cramming as much into their schedules as possible before the so-called “funnel” deadline. Here are today’s (sausage) links:
Panel approves sales tax ‘holiday’ for guns, ammo
Iowa has a sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping. Now, some lawmakers want to exempt sales tax on guns and ammo sales during the July 4th weekend. GOP advocates say it’s a safety issue, and would encourage hunters to buy and get familiar with new firearms before hunting season.
After Gov. Kim Reynolds vetoed an expansion of the state’s medical cannabis program, Iowa lawmakers are still struggling over what is an appropriate cap on THC. That’s the psychoactive compound in marijuana. Reynolds said the limit in the bill she vetoed was too high. But some lawmakers say the state’s cannabidiol board has proposed a limit that is too low.
Addressing Iowa’s workforce and rural development needs
Legislation advanced Tuesday that would allow Iowa to accept more out-of-state professional licenses, a move aimed at easing the state’s workforce shortage. This was one of the governor’s priorities, which she included in her Condition of the State message.
Most of Iowa’s economic growth has come in just four urban markets while rural areas have struggled, ISU economist David Swenson says. Stabilizing mid-size cities and nonmetropolitan areas should be the focus of policymakers, he said.
A high-profile bill that would allow payment to college athletes moved forward in the state Senate, but not without objection from representatives of the Regents universities and private colleges.
Capital Clicks:
State agency defends its policy on public information: Iowa Workforce Development responds to a complaint filed by Iowa Capital Dispatch over its requirement that all requests for public information be submitted in writing through an internet portal.
Bill promotes renewable energy efficiency at public schools: The Iowa Energy Center would be required to come up with a plan to aid public schools with energy efficiency projects through grants under a bill introduced in the Iowa House.
In case you missed it:
Your tax dollars at work: ‘Avoid falling for a jerk’: You definitely should not miss this investigative scoop from Deputy Editor Clark Kauffman. A faith-based Iowa charity is staging workshops on marriage, dating and workplace relationships, paid for by $4.2 million in taxpayer dollars. The charity’s IRS filings provide some details on spending, but they also raise questions, Kauffman reports.
Bill would require gun-free buildings to increase security: Guns in Iowa’s county courthouses are up for debate once again. Proposed legislation in the Iowa House negates any court orders banning firearms in courthouses, except for judicial-controlled areas. The bill also touches Iowa’s city and county-owned buildings, requiring metal detectors and armed security for facilities that are deemed, “gun-free zones.”
Should LGBT issues be taught in Iowa schools? Iowa classrooms teach history, math, writing and reading. But when it comes to history lessons or discussions about LGBT issues, where should they stand? Some Republican legislators want to require annual notifications for parents if any lectures or discussions about gender identity and sexual orientation happen in classrooms – a move some education and LGBT advocates say is overbearing.
Bill would restrict restoration of voting rights if voters amend state constitution: GOP state senators advance legislation that would leave certain violent or sexual offenders out of automatic voting rights restoration, as well as require restitution to victims before an ex-felon can vote.
Recanvassing could lead to a caucus recount: Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price apologized, again, for the errors and system failures that have delayed the full reporting of results from the Feb. 3, Iowa caucuses. But, he said, it’s still not over. Recanvassing of over 140 precincts is underway. And if campaigns are still not satisfied, they can ask for a recount of results.
Gov. Vilsack wins $150K in Powerball: Iowa’s former governor thought maybe he’d won $10.
Commentary: Let’s not just mourn the caucuses. Let’s make Iowa a model for civic engagement: Editor Kathie Obradovich writes: “Instead of getting defensive when others point out our state isn’t as diverse as some others, what if we spent that time working together to make Iowa attractive to all kinds of people?”
