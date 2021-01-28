On January 26, Iowa cattlemen from across the state participated in a virtual Annual Meeting to adopt policy for the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association in 2021. This yearly event, normally held in person as part of the Iowa Cattle Industry Leadership Summit, is the culmination of ICA’s policy development process.
“The past year presented many challenges for Iowa’s beef cattle industry. Members ‘took the bull by the horns’ and acted decisively to respond to market disruption, the Derecho, drought conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Cora Fox, ICA Director of Government Relations. “All the while, members focused on creating policy to fit the needs and future of Iowa’s beef business in 2021 and beyond.”
Over the course of seven weeks, more than 300 producer members participated in the formal policy development process. ICA hosted two virtual meetings for each of the following committees: Beef Products, Business Issues, and Cattle Production. Members reviewed expiring resolutions, drafted amendments and proposed new resolutions. Grassroots recommendations, determined by members, were presented and ratified during the Annual Meeting. In total, members reviewed more than 30 resolutions that will guide ICA’s work at the local, state and federal levels.
ICA will continue to support their mission to “Grow Iowa’s beef business through advocacy, leadership and education” in 2021 with opportunities for members to get involved. To learn more about the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association, programs or upcoming events, visit www.iacattlemen.org.
About the Iowa Cattlemen's Association: The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association represents nearly 9,000 beef-producing families and associated companies dedicated to the future of Iowa’s beef industry. ICA’s mission is “Grow Iowa’s beef business through advocacy, leadership and education.”