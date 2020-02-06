Iowa Democratic caucuses receive mixed reactions

After days of confusion, patience tested and state tested, the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) has stated 97 percent of precincts across the state have been reported from caucuses, with South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders neck and neck in Iowa.
“The IDP has reported 1,711 precincts across the state, nation, and overseas – accounting for 97 percent of the precincts,” IDP said in a statement. “We have collected information from all but one precinct, and those records are in transit. As done in previous years following the caucus, the IDP implemented an immediate, large-scale effort to collect results for precincts that were not received on caucus night. We started with 500 outstanding precincts and now have 53 that are in the process of being reviewed.”
Buttigieg and Sanders each stand with 11 of the 41 possible delegates in Iowa and the remaining three percent may be the deciding factor in a tight caucus. Results from 1,600 precincts across the state was delivered via a phone app this year, yet a statement by Troy Price, Iowa Democratic Party Chair, on Tuesday revealed that while the app was recording data “accurately,” it was reporting only “partial data.”
“As precinct caucus results started coming in, the IDP ran them through an accuracy and quality check,” Price said. “It became clear that there were inconsistencies with the reports. The underlying cause of these inconsistencies was not immediately clear, and required investigation, which took time. We have determined that this [issue] was due to a coding issue in the reporting system. This issue was identified and fixed. The application’s reporting issue did not impact the ability of precinct chairs to report data accurately.”
In Benton County, Former Vice President Joe Biden received 245 votes after realignment, edging out Buttigieg with 228 votes and Sanders with 179 votes. Buttigieg emerged victorious in three of the four precincts in Vinton, with Biden winning the remaining precinct. Emma Sauer, 18, was among supporters of Buttigieg and was “thrilled” her candidate won the precinct she lives in. This was Sauer’s first caucus and she was “surprised” about how long the process took and how attendees “got along” with one another despite political differences. According to Sauer, there was “no fighting or yelling in the room” and people treated each other as neighbors like they do any other day.
“Even though it took awhile, it was very interesting to watch and learn,” Sauer said. “When it came time to present our candidate, people were not trying to tell them why they should join them but why they chose this candidate. The entire room agreed that it did not matter who won just as long as we defeat President Trump.”
Matt Walston, 26, also caucused for Buttigieg and believed this caucus helped verify his candidate as a potential frontrunner going forward. However, Walston argued that the controversy surrounding the Democratic Caucus has also hurt the impact of the results because of their tardiness.
“By the time the results are finalized, campaigns will have already moved on to New Hampshire,” Walston said. “This process has been confusing and definitely impacted the results, which may be good for candidates, like Joe Biden, who finished fourth here and may prove more successful in later states.”
During the caucus, Walston was “really surprised” with the support U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar received in his precinct and throughout the state, making it past first alignment in precincts across Iowa and in Benton County. He remarked that businessman Andrew Yang’s support in Iowa “wasn’t very strong” and is curious to see how long the campaign will last.
“From my experience in the caucus, I got the attitude that this is an opportunity to have respectful debate, no matter what candidate people support,” Walston said. “Having people together to discuss local issues gives a voice to the community. It was a cool to see what people cared about and who they supported so openly.
As the Iowa Democratic Party and Democratic Caucuses continue to face backlash across the country, Sauer argued that being involved in the process was a positive at the local level.
“I would recommend young people to caucus,” Sauer said. “The reason why is it's a great learning experience and you get to watch how people interact with each other.”
For complete results of the Iowa Democratic Caucus by county and state, go to thecaucuses.org.