ANKENY, Iowa – July 16, 2021 – The Iowa Department of Transportation’s Driver’s License and Identification Services Bureau has become aware of text messages being sent to Iowans under the guise of confirming information related to your driver’s license or driving record. Please be advised that these messages are misleading and are not coming from the Iowa DOT. The only time the Iowa DOT will send you a text message related to your driver’s license is to confirm an appointment.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.