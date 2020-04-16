The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) recently announced $24 million in grants through the Iowa Small Business Relief Grant program, including Benton County businesses.
“The grant awards announced this week will provide critical short-term assistance to support Iowa small businesses in maintaining or reopening business operations impacted by the public health emergency,” said IEDA Director Debi Durham. Nearly 14,000 businesses applied through the program requesting a total of more than $148 million in eligible assistance.
The grants were awarded in four rounds and $157,100 was awarded among the following businesses: (first round) Bobby T’s Inc. in Atkins, Bully’s Angle Inn in Walford, The Vinton Pizza Ranch, Keystone Turners and La Reyna in Vinton. (Third round) Jolyne’s City Looks in Vinton, Drahos Shoe Store in Belle Plaine. (Fourth round) Early Beginnings, Inc in Atkins and Van Horne, and Tiny Tots Childcare.
Due to high demand, the funding capacity of the program has been expanded to a current total of $24 million, provided through the state Economic Emergency Fund and the IEDA. The application period is closed, and any additional awards will be made from the current pool of applicants.
The assistance provided through the Iowa Small Business Relief program is intended to provide businesses with immediate, short-term cash flow assistance for the next 30 days. Businesses with 2-25 employees who had been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic were eligible to apply.
The grants awarded through the program range from $5,000-$25,000. Applications were triaged for eligibility, and the businesses identifying the greatest revenue disruption were awarded in the first round of funding.