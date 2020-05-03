DES MOINES — Iowa health officials reported 528 additional coronavirus cases and nine new deaths linked to COVID-19 to give the state 9,169 cases.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said Sunday a total of 184 deaths have been reported in the state. The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher, though, because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.
Iowa has begun lifting restrictions on many businesses and churches in 77 counties where few cases of the virus have been reported. More stringent rules remain in 22 counties, which include most of the state’s major cities. Health officials said Sunday that 77 percent of the new cases reported Sunday came from the 22 counties where restrictions remain in place.
Fayette County remains one of those 22 counties, and as of 10 a.m. Saturday had 22 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Eight of those people were of adult age (18-40), 10 middle age (41-60), three older adult (61-80) and one elderly (81 and older).
Statewide, the majority of cases are among the adult age group, 40.9%, and middle aged, 38%. Older adults make up 14.2%, elderly 4.9% and children 1.9%, according to state statistics. Males make up 51.1% of the cases while females are 46%.
The deaths reported Sunday included two people in Black Hawk County, two people in Polk County and two people in Poweshiek County. Bremer, Dallas and Dubuque counties each reported one death.
No deaths have been reported in Fayette County.
The case loads in neighboring county’s are Black Hawk County with 1,306 cases and 15 deaths, Allamakee with 98 cases and three deaths, Bremer with 53 cases and five deaths Buchanan County with 20 cases, Winneshiek with 18, Clayton County with 15 cases and one death, and Chickasaw and Delaware with five cases apiece
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.