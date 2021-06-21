Iowa high school students are invited to connect their strengths and skills to real world business experience during an action-packed five days this summer at Business Horizons. Students in grades 9-12 from every corner of the state who attend will gain future-ready skills, hands-on college and career experience, and confidence in their future plans, whatever they may be.
The program will take place July 18-22 at Central College in Pella. Students are encouraged to register as soon as possible though applications will be accepted through July 12 at www.BusinessHorizonsIowa.com.
During the program, students are placed in teams to come up with a real-world solution to an issue and launch a mock business to support it. The week culminates with three competitions: an investor pitch, infomercial screening and trade show!
Iowa professionals work with students, serving as advisors, consultants and judges. Participants learn about leadership, business strategy and entrepreneurship from great business and community leaders. Students discover more about their abilities and our state through keynote speakers, workshops, business tours, ‘after hour’ activities and more!
Additionally, students who attend also have the opportunity to earn college credit as well as a $250 Central College scholarship renewable for four years.
Students from the most recent program share their Business Horizons takeaways:
“It’s really motivating to know that people I’ve never even met are rooting for me and invested in my future,” said Hannah McCarthy of PCM High School.
“My experience showed me that I could start pursuing my career right away,” said Athena Senteza of West Des Moines Valley High School.
“Business Horizons has shown me how Iowans care and support each other through business,” said Ethan Geifman of Bettendorf High School.
Tuition cost is $385 and includes all meals, lodging and materials. Need-based financial assistance is available. Applications will be accepted through July 12 (encouraged as soon as possible to secure spot) at www.BusinessHorizonsIowa.com.
Business Horizons is a program of the Iowa Association of Business and Industry (ABI) Foundation. The ABI Foundation is a statewide non-profit organization with a mission of building partnerships between business, education and communities. The organization also provides resources and forums that develop professional and personal responsibility and leadership for our communities and our state.