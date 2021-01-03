Improve Farm Profitability with Precision Conservation
AMES – How to improve farm profitability with the use of precision conservation will be the topic of the Iowa Learning Farms webinar on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at noon.
Precision agricultural technology can inform many management decisions on the farm, including identifying underperforming acres. In these low-yielding acres, conservation can improve profitability and result in increased return on investment.
During this webinar, Josh Divan, precision ag and conservation specialist at Iowa Pheasants Forever, will discuss how precision conservation can increase profitability, improve wildlife habitat, build soil health, increase water quality and improve resiliency.
“By looking at your farm data through a profitability lens, you can better understand where you have financial risk in your farm operation. Developing a plan that minimizes that risk, while simultaneously increasing your profitability is the goal of precision conservation,” said Divan.
Divan works with farmers and their precision ag data to identify unprofitable acres within their operation and then helps them understand how laser-focused conservation programs on those “red” acres can improve their bottom line.
About Iowa Learning Farms
Established in 2004, Iowa Learning Farms is building a Culture of Conservation by encouraging adoption of conservation practices. Farmers, researchers and ILF team members are working together to identify and implement the best management practices that improve water quality and soil health while remaining profitable. Partners of Iowa Learning Farms include the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, and Iowa Department of Natural Resources (USEPA section 319) and GROWMARK, Inc.