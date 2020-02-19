DECORAH — Iowa PBS is scheduled to install a new transmitter at its translator site serving the Decorah viewing area. The installation process will cause a temporary service outage for several hours on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
The outage is expected to begin around 8 a.m. with service being restored by 6 p.m. Iowa PBS’s crew will work to limit the necessary outage as much as possible.
During the outage, PBS KIDS programming, usually found on Iowa PBS’s primary channel and Iowa PBS KIDS .2, is available to livestream, with many shows on-demand, at iowapbs.org/kids-tv and through the PBS KIDS Video App on mobile devices and streaming services, including iOS, Android, Amazon, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, YouTube TV and the PBS KIDS Plug & Play.
Many of Iowa PBS’s local programs, including Iowa Outdoors, Iowa Ingredient, Iowa Press, Market to Market and more are available to watch on demand at iowapbs.org/watch. Additional shows and many popular PBS series such as PBS NewsHour, Finding Your Roots, American Masters and more are available on demand through the PBS Video App.
Learn more at iowapbs.org.