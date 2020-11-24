Amid a slight decrease in COVID-19 positivity rates across the state in the last week, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds hosted a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the future release of the first COVID-19 vaccines.
“The availability of a COVID-19 vaccine will be a significant step forward for our nation and our state,” Reynolds said. “Vaccines will reduce COVID related illnesses, hospitalizations, deaths and further advance our overall recovery to the pandemic.”
Vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna were applied for emergency use with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). If approved for emergency use, vaccines will be shipped across the nation and Reynolds noted vaccinations in Iowa could begin “just weeks from now.” 22.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 15 million doses of the Moderna vaccine will be allocated by state population according to Reynolds.
“Whenever the decisions regarding approval are made and distribution begins, Iowa is ready,” Reynolds said. “The Iowa Department of Public Health has developed a strategy in coordination with a wide range of public and private sector partners including Emergency Management agencies, health care organizations, policymakers and community vaccination providers. Iowa’s strategy addresses allocation, distribution, transportation, dispensing and administration of state-allocated vaccines.”
Reynolds noted that a limited supply of vaccines would be available at first, so the first to receive the vaccine will be critical care providers, those who “maintain critical infrastructure” and Iowans of the highest risk of the virus. Prioritizing populations in the state is “being considered” according to Reynolds, with recommendations coming from the Iowa Department of Health, the Advisory Council of Immunization and National Academy of Medicine.
“Some details of the plan will be contingent upon additional information that wouldn’t be available until the FDA approves emergency authorization for vaccines,” Reynolds said. “Those details include the number of doses that will be initially allocated to our state, which will guide prioritization of populations and the immunization requirements of the specific vaccine. Once those details are known, the IDHPH will finalize a strategy and prepare distribution of the vaccine.”
Virginia Gay Hospital and Clinics, alongside other health care providers in Benton County, have been working with Benton County Public Health so we can offer the vaccine to patients when available. Benton County has also seen a dip in positive cases since a peak on November 15, but currently has 986 active cases of the virus and a 17.7 positivity rate. Michele Schnoover, CEO of Virginia Hay Hospital, confirmed that vaccines will be limited initially and be prioritized with the first shipment from the IDPH.
“IDPH has preemptively suggested the initial doses of vaccine go to health care providers and those in long term care facilities,” Schnoover said. “As more vaccine becomes available, the priority groups will open up to allow additional groups and individuals to be vaccinated. Benton County Public Health and VGH have plans developed for public dispensing clinics when enough COVID-19 vaccine becomes available.”
In the meantime, Schnoover encourages Benton County residents to continue taking protective measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, including staying home when sick, washing hands regularly, practicing social distancing, wearing a mask when you can’t properly social distance from others. She also notes that that older people and those with chronic health conditions like diabetes, obesity, heart issues, and organ transplants have a much higher risk of serious complications from COVID-19.
This is a developing story and Vinton Newspapers will have updates when made available.