Iowa registers 350,000 new voters in five years

DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announces 350,000 Iowans have registered to vote in the past five years. Iowa has broken several voter registration records since Secretary Pate took office on January 1, 2015, including setting the all-time high for active registered voters, 2,045,864, in January 2017.
“My goal has always been to make Iowa the top state in the nation for voter registration and participation. We’re consistently among the top 10 in both categories,” Secretary Pate said. “The reforms we instituted have made it easy to vote, but hard to cheat.”
More than 150,000 Iowans have registered to vote or updated their registration using Iowa’s online system since its launch in January 2016. A new law allowing all 17-year-olds to register to vote in the state, and Secretary Pate’s push to encourage high schools to register eligible students, has resulted in approximately 5,000 new registrants.
There are currently more than 2 million active registered voters in the state, the most ever heading into a general election year.
Iowans needing to register to vote or update their information should visit VoterReadyIowa.org.