Vendors, community members and organizers gathered in Vinton-Shellsburg’s high school media center for an informative meeting regarding Iowa’s Ride on March 12, addressing questions over route, the city’s theme and vendors for the inaugural ride.
“It's very cool anytime you could bring 5,000 people new to a community for one day and to showcase your community is kind of a big deal,” Matt Phippen, a Vinton resident leading the meeting. “The goal of our community is when these folks leave, they are still thinking about the good time they had at an event in Vinton.
Iowa’s Ride, created by previous organizers for RAGBRAI, will see over 1,200 registered riders and their entourage make their way east to west across the state from July 12 through July 18. Vinton will be the second day (July 13) on the weeklong trek as well as the second largest city on the route that begins in Dubuque and ends in Rock Rapids. Vinton will be the overnight host for these riders.
“I have some strong partnerships with the director,” Phippen said. “With this being year one, he wants the ride to go through communities they can trust to do a really good job for it. RAGBRAI has come through Vinton in the past and the community has done a good job of hosting. It was the right fit for Iowa’s Ride.”
The riders will enter Benton County through Urbana and make their way down to Vinton come in town on the way past baseball fields on their way to the Braille School for their camp. As they arrive in town, they will be greeted by Christmas in July.
“‘It’s a Wonderful Ride’ is our theme and it's about turning our town into a winter wonderland,” Phippen said. “There has been Christmases in July on RAGBRAI before, but nothing like in Vinton. You will see elves, Santa and Mrs. Claus around town giving golf cart rides. There's still some houses that are decorated for Christmas, we’ve decided to house decorating contest. A committee will pick the best Christmas themed house and they will win a $100 gift card, with second getting a $50 gift card and third a $25 gift card.”
Vinton will even have a North Pole and South Pole set up. The North Pole consists of the grounds near the Braille School, where a beer garden and music will take place for Iowa’s Ride. A band stage will feature “The Hype”, an arena rock cover band that will bring classics from Bon Jovi, Def Leppard and Motley Crue to life.
“As you come around the corner come down like you're heading towards Casey's, it'll look like a massive festival,” Phippen said. “You'll see this big stage set up and just people everywhere. There’s more than enough room for us to house everyone that comes to Vinton on that day.”
The South Pole will be located at the downtown courthouse area from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Local vendors are encouraged to sign up to sell in this location free of charge. Phippen also believes that riders will find restaurants downtown to dine in or look for churches and local organizations to host events such as spaghetti feeds.
“You're going to help us out, we're going to help you out,” Phippen said. “Everything about this ride will be about giving back to communities. Our community is guaranteed that money won't leave our community to go somewhere else. Outside food vendors will not be coming.”
The party will be moved to the North Pole exclusively after the 4:00 p.m. hour and last into the late hours of the night/morning. Riders will leave the next morning via Highway 218 as they head up to La Porte City. The planning committee is currently working with local law enforcement to ensure safety for residents and riders.
Questions were taken after the presentation. Frank Cruze posed the question of how COVID-19, the coronavirus, could pose an issue for Iowa’s Ride after major sporting events have been cancelled in recent days.
“Iowa’s Ride would never put riders in jeopardy and we hope this thing all goes away,” Phippen said. “We will do our best to make sure we're good. We’ve got plenty of time.”
The meeting would close with a call for volunteers to help with Iowa’s Ride and for vendors to register with Vinton Unlimited by May 1.
“If we can nail Iowa’s Ride’s visit to Vinton, well a lot of people will be thinking about Vinton throughout the week,” Phippen said. “
For more information about Iowa’s Ride, check out their Facebook page or iowasride.com.