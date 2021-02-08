As Thursday’s blizzard hit eastern Iowa, snow wasn’t the only thing which began to pile up. Major accidents were reported on I-380 northbound and on Highway 30. In order to help stranded motorists, the Benton County Sheriff’s Department and local first responders got an assist from the experts on navigating the snow: The Iowa Snowdrifters.
“I got a call at about 10 that night from a sheriff’s deputy,” Derrick Parker, member of Iowa Snowdrifters said. “He was on Highway 30 after it had been plowed, but 26th Street coming into Watkins about five miles out was impassable. He couldn’t get anywhere close to help people stranded.”
Iowa Snowdrifters, a non-profit social organization based in Benton, Iowa and Linn Counties, puts together a list each year of volunteers willing to assist local law enforcement with search and rescue during the winter. Their vehicles are able to traverse areas police are not able to reach, such as a snow covered 26th Street outside of Watkins. Parker used a SnoCat groomer to reach these stranded drivers and take them up to Newhall, also plowing a way out for other drivers to reach safety on their own.
“I was able to get through the drifts and provide a way they could actually drive out,” Parker said. “There were at least 20 people stuck on that road. I’m glad I could help out. When you have a situation like Thursday night, being able to assist makes feel pretty good.”
Benton County Sheriff Office thanked the group for their help in getting drivers to safety and warmth during “one of the worst” situations Parker had seen in terms of roads being covered. The group kept busy over the following days grooming trails for snowmobile riders through Atkins, Blairstown, Fairfax, Norway and Watkins.