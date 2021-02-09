DES MOINES — New and re-elected members for the Iowa State Fair board were selected during the State Agricultural Meeting on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at the Iowa Association of Fairs Conference and Annual Meeting.
Delegates who attended the meeting from six geographic districts in Iowa elected two board members to serve two-year staggered terms on the Iowa State Fair Board. Directors re-elected to their districts are Gary Van Aernam, Exira (southwest); Deb Zumbach, Coggon (northeast); Gary McConnell, Bloomfield (southeast); and Dave Hoffman, LeMars (northwest).
Newly elected to the Board is Jo Reynolds, Indianola (south central). She fills a vacancy left by retiring Board member Jerry Parkin, who has served on the Iowa State Fair Board for 20 years and has been a vital part of many new and exciting initiatives. Parkin has served in various leadership roles over his tenure, including the Concessions and Thrill Parks committee and the Iowa State Fair Queen competition.
Also new to the Board is Andrea Nelson representing Iowa State University and President Wendy Wintersteen. Robert Dodds previously represented President Wintersteen and was actively engaged in many projects, including the renovation of the 4-H Building on the Iowa State Fairgrounds.
Board Officers for 2021 are as follows: President Tennie Carlson, Stratford (north central), Vice President Darwin Gaudian, Primghar (northwest); and Treasurer Curtis Claeys, Grand Mound (southeast). Other Board members include Alan Brown, Hampton (north central); John Harms, Monticello (northeast); C.W. Thomas, Guthrie Center (southwest); and Randy Brown, Osceola (south central). Board Members by office held are Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (represented by Lt. Governor Adam Gregg) and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig (represented by Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Julie Kenney).