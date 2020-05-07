AMES – Iowa State University announces students in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences who will receive Bachelor of Science degrees upon completion of the spring 2020 semester. The following local students will join a network of 46,000 CALS alumni sharing their talents and making a difference around the world.

Aurora – Haylee Lau, majoring in Agricultural and Life Sciences Education; Sally Hamlett, majoring in Animal Science; Travis McMillan, majoring in Agricultural Business; and Andrew Van Raden, majoring in Forestry

Calmar – Ashley Budde, majoring in Animal Science

Elgin – Jacob Leuchtenmacher, majoring in Animal Science

Fairbank – Alana Platte, majoring in Global Resource Systems; Emily Martins, majoring in Agricultural Studies

Fayette – Derek Thoms, majoring in Agricultural Studies

Fort Atkinson – Mitchell Herold, majoring in Agricultural Business; Carson Lensing, majoring in Agricultural Studies

Hazleton – Brennon Ryan, majoring in Agricultural Systems Technology

Independence – Luke Sweeney, majoring in Agricultural Systems Technology; Mark Thompson, majoring in Agricultural Systems Technology

Masonville – Jason Vaske, majoring in Industrial Technology

Strawberry Point – Tiffany Choate, majoring in Agricultural and Life Sciences Education

Sumner – Nathan Arthur, majoring in Dairy Science

Waucoma – Delaney Lensing, majoring in Agricultural Business

Winthrop – Holly Cook, majoring in Agricultural Business; Taniesha Goedken, majoring in Animal Science.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the university’s commitment to prioritize health and safety, spring commencement has moved to a virtual format. While graduation may look a little different in this format, there are still opportunities for students to celebrate their achievement with their family, friends and supporters.

On Friday, May 8, the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences will host a virtual convocation at 9 a.m. CST. This event provides individual recognition for graduating seniors and will feature a series of videos hosted on the college Facebook page or at www.cals.iastate.edu/convocation where the virtual celebration will be archived for future viewing.

• Dean’s Message: Daniel J. Robison, endowed dean’s chair in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

• Senior Speaker: Vishesh Bhatia, graduating genetics major

• Recognition of Senior Awards: College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Student Council

• Presentation of Graduates: Video slide shows featuring the individual achievement of the graduates

In addition, Iowa State University’s Spring 2020 virtual commencement ceremonies for undergraduates, graduates, and veterinary medicine students will be available on-demand beginning 10 a.m CST and the entire spring 2020 graduating class will forever share a special place in Cyclone history. Please join us online to celebrate their achievements.

