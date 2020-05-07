AMES – Iowa State University announces students in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences who will receive Bachelor of Science degrees upon completion of the spring 2020 semester. The following local students will join a network of 46,000 CALS alumni sharing their talents and making a difference around the world.
Aurora – Haylee Lau, majoring in Agricultural and Life Sciences Education; Sally Hamlett, majoring in Animal Science; Travis McMillan, majoring in Agricultural Business; and Andrew Van Raden, majoring in Forestry
Calmar – Ashley Budde, majoring in Animal Science
Elgin – Jacob Leuchtenmacher, majoring in Animal Science
Fairbank – Alana Platte, majoring in Global Resource Systems; Emily Martins, majoring in Agricultural Studies
Fayette – Derek Thoms, majoring in Agricultural Studies
Fort Atkinson – Mitchell Herold, majoring in Agricultural Business; Carson Lensing, majoring in Agricultural Studies
Hazleton – Brennon Ryan, majoring in Agricultural Systems Technology
Independence – Luke Sweeney, majoring in Agricultural Systems Technology; Mark Thompson, majoring in Agricultural Systems Technology
Masonville – Jason Vaske, majoring in Industrial Technology
Strawberry Point – Tiffany Choate, majoring in Agricultural and Life Sciences Education
Sumner – Nathan Arthur, majoring in Dairy Science
Waucoma – Delaney Lensing, majoring in Agricultural Business
Winthrop – Holly Cook, majoring in Agricultural Business; Taniesha Goedken, majoring in Animal Science.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the university’s commitment to prioritize health and safety, spring commencement has moved to a virtual format. While graduation may look a little different in this format, there are still opportunities for students to celebrate their achievement with their family, friends and supporters.
On Friday, May 8, the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences will host a virtual convocation at 9 a.m. CST. This event provides individual recognition for graduating seniors and will feature a series of videos hosted on the college Facebook page or at www.cals.iastate.edu/convocation where the virtual celebration will be archived for future viewing.
• Dean’s Message: Daniel J. Robison, endowed dean’s chair in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
• Senior Speaker: Vishesh Bhatia, graduating genetics major
• Recognition of Senior Awards: College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Student Council
• Presentation of Graduates: Video slide shows featuring the individual achievement of the graduates
In addition, Iowa State University’s Spring 2020 virtual commencement ceremonies for undergraduates, graduates, and veterinary medicine students will be available on-demand beginning 10 a.m CST and the entire spring 2020 graduating class will forever share a special place in Cyclone history. Please join us online to celebrate their achievements.