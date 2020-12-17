Citing the reduced spread of COVID-19 positive cases in the state, Iowa Gov. Reynolds on Wednesday announced that certain restrictions on gatherings and event would be relaxed while masks requirements will remain in place until at least January 8.
“We’ve made tremendous progress over the last several weeks, in large part due to Iowans adjusting their behavior, and we’re seeing the positive impact that it had,” Reynolds said Wednesday at a news conference. “This doesn’t mean that our work is done, but it’s true that we have the tools necessary to effectively manage the virus while balancing the activities of our daily lives.”
The governor’s latest modification to the public health emergency stated that businesses including restaurants or bars, wedding venues, wineries, and social clubs may resume in-person services at their regular business hours. Previously all bars and restaurants were required to close at 10:00 p.m. Bars and restaurants will be required to limit groups to remain under eight people unless they are the members of the same household. Six feet of social distancing will continue to be required.
For high school-sponsored events and youth/adult sporting events, more than two spectators may be assigned to an athlete/performer if the spectators are all from the same household. Previous restrictions only allowed two spectators for each athlete participating in a game, but a modification to the requirement last week by the governor allowed families of cheerleaders, dance team performers and pep band members to attend games. Families are asked to leave the game/meet once their child’s team is finished competing.
Masks will continue to be required at indoor events when social distancing “cannot be achieved” according to the proclamation by Reynolds in late November. Iowa’s hospitals peaked at over 1,500 patients being treated for COVID-19 during the late month, which Reynolds announced has now been reduced to half that number. In Benton County, the number of positive cases peaked at nearly 1,000 in late November and have since been reduced to 381 cases as of publication.