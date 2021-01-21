While Iowa’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts to immunize residents and staff of long term care has been “slower than anticipated,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on Thursday the state would be moving forward with its second phase of vaccinations the week of February 1.
“With the 1a vaccination phase well underway, we believe it’s time to move into Phase 1b and make the vaccine available to more Iowans,” Reynolds said. “It’s good news and an important step, but I want to make it clear this does not mean we can open up vaccination to all Iowans or even that vaccines will be immediately available to all of the groups who have been prioritized in Phase 1b.”
Phase 1b will be broken down to five tiers and facilitated by “vaccination strike teams” from the state and pharmacy/clinic partnerships. Tier 1 will include first responders, Pk-12 school staff, early childhood education providers and child care workers. Tier 2 will focus on frontline essential workers in food, agriculture and manufacturing sectors and also individuals with disabilities living in a home setting. Tier 3 will consist of staff in “congregate settings not covering Tier 2.” Tier 4 focuses on inspectors “responsible for health, life and safety.” Finally, Tier 5 will include correctional facility staff incarcerated individuals. Iowans 65 years and older, approximately 543,000 Iowans, will also be included in Phase 1b vaccination.
“Demand for the vaccine will be greater than the supply for some time,” Reynolds said. “It will be necessary to phase in specific groups over time, pacing it according to the number of doses allocated each week.
According to Reynolds, 160,000 first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been received in Iowa and 106,000 have been administered primarily to health care workers. 22,000 Iowans have received their second dose and are fully vaccinated. 19,500 doses are being received in Iowa each week. Reynolds noted the Trump administration projected weekly allocations would begin to increase weekly to 39,000 doses by February 8 and increase by 10,000 each consecutive week through March 1. With the change to the Biden administration, plans may change and plans will change accordingly.
“This vaccine is the definition of a scarce resource,” Kelly Garcia, Director of the Iowa Department of Public Health said. “We continued to be close contact with our federal partners at the CDC, Health and Human Service and Operation Warp Speed regarding expected increases in vaccine allocation.”
Garcia noted that Iowa is still “very much” vaccinating individuals in Phase 1a, such as health care personnel and residents/staff of long health care facilities, but noted that demand is “starting to wane.” She stated that local public health departments are gathering information on “significant vectors” for the spread of COVID-19 in their communities, which will impact “strategic use” of vaccines in locations.
“We are getting a lot of calls from Iowans who want the vaccine, which is wonderful,” Garcia said. “We want as many Iowans to get vaccinated as possible. Social media allows for more real-time updates. Calling isn’t always the best way to receive information because public health is getting a lot of calls. We are working with local pharmacies for our strategy in getting this vaccine available to the public.”
Reynolds stated that small surges accord after the holidays, but not the surge public health officials had concerns about. The state’s positivity rate is 13.1 percent. 474 individuals statewide are hospitalized due to COVID-19. According to coronavirus.gov, 125 active cases remain in the county and 50 residents have died due to complications, including six deaths added on Thursday.