Iowa will continue to move towards expanding their COVID-19 vaccines allocations as the federal government has promised a 16 percent increase in allocated doses, according to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in a press conference on Wednesday.
“Yesterday, I had the opportunity to join governors from across the nation for what will be a weekly conference call with members of the Biden administration regarding the state of the pandemic,” Reynolds said. “We did receive positive news that the federal government will be increasing each state’s vaccine allocation by 16 percent starting with next week’s shipment.”
According to Reynolds, this will increase Iowa’s allocation of vaccines by a “guaranteed” 6,300 vaccines over the next three weeks. Governors were also informed a new single dose vaccine by Johnson and Johnson is expected to receive emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in February.
“This vaccine will greatly simplify and speed up the vaccination process nationwide,” Reynolds said. “Even with the positive news, I do want to remind Iowans that the vaccine supply will still remain limited for quite some time. I know Iowans are eager to get vaccinated and finally put COVID-19 behind them. That time is coming, but we need to remain patient.
Reynolds noted progress across the state in terms of the pandemic. 408 Iowans are hospitalized currently according to Reynolds, a significant improvement from the 1,500+ hospitalized across Iowa due to COVID-19 in late November. In Benton County, 986 residents were reported with active cases of the virus and on Wednesday that number was reported at 164 according to coronavirus.gov.
Beginning February 1, the state will move to Phase 1b of vaccination, which includes Iowans 65 and older, teachers and school staff, meat packing plant workers and first responders. According to the state, vaccination teams have visited 98 percent of nursing homes and long term care facilities in Iowa.