DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate joins the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council in promoting National Disability Voter Registration Week, which runs July 13-17. The initiative is a nationwide nonpartisan effort to register, educate, and prepare voters with disabilities for the 2020 elections. Approximately 300,000 Iowans have a disability.
“I want voters with disabilities to know there are resources available to help them register and to cast their ballots,” Secretary Pate said. “We’ve made great strides to expand options like curbside voting and accessible equipment at every polling place, and created large print voter registration forms for Iowans with low vision.”
Registering people to vote while maintaining social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge, so informing voters with disabilities about online options is crucial.
“The Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council is excited to partner with Secretary of State in promoting National Disability Voter Registration Week,” said Bill Kallestad, public policy manager for the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council. “We see this as a great opportunity for people with disabilities to get registered so they can exercise their right to vote this November. It is so important that the voice of Iowans with disabilities be heard.”
Videos, brochures and other valuable information about voting with disabilities is available on the Secretary of State’s website at sos.iowa.gov/disabilities. To register to vote, Iowans should visit sos.iowa.gov/register to vote.
National Disability Voter Registration Week is coordinated by the American Association of People with Disabilities’ (AAPD) REV UP Campaign for voter registration, education and engagement.