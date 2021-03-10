Irish Champ

Makes 5 servings

Ingredients

• 3 lbs. potatoes, peeled and cut into pieces

• 4 Tbs butter plus a little more for garnish

• 3/4 cup whole milk or half-n-half

• 6 green onions (scallions), chopped, plus a little more for garnish

• 1/2 tsp salt

• 1/4 tsp black pepper

• 4 oz shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Instructions

1. Place the potatoes in a large pot, cover with water and bring to a boil. Cook until fork tender.

2. Drain potatoes and return to same pot off heat.

3. Add next 5 ingredient and mash until desired consistency.

4. Serve in bowls, make a shallow well and place a pat of butter, sprinkle with additional green onions and cheese.