Irish Champ

Makes 5 servings
Ingredients
• 3 lbs. potatoes, peeled and cut into pieces
• 4 Tbs butter plus a little more for garnish
• 3/4 cup whole milk or half-n-half
• 6 green onions (scallions), chopped, plus a little more for garnish
• 1/2 tsp salt
• 1/4 tsp black pepper
• 4 oz shredded sharp cheddar cheese
Instructions
1. Place the potatoes in a large pot, cover with water and bring to a boil. Cook until fork tender.
2. Drain potatoes and return to same pot off heat.
3. Add next 5 ingredient and mash until desired consistency.
4. Serve in bowls, make a shallow well and place a pat of butter, sprinkle with additional green onions and cheese.