Irish flavored recipes to celebrate St. Pat's

It’s time for some fun, and St. Patrick’s Day is just the holiday for it! From the wearin’ o’ the green, to “kiss me, I’m Irish,” to leprechauns and green beer, March 17 is generally a happy day filled with good food, good cheer and maybe some shenanigans, too.
In my weekly Internet surf for recipes, I found one called Irish Champ, and I don’t think it refers to Jack Dempsey. It’s really a simple potato dish similar to colcannon (mashed potatoes mixed with cooked cabbage), but with green onions and sharp cheddar cheese instead. I have included the recipe this week and I think it would pair well with braised sausages or even corned beef. If you can make mashed potatoes from scratch, you can make Irish Champ, so don’t be afraid to try it.
Another thing about traditional Irish recipes is the unique names, such as the no-bake dessert I have included called No-Bake Irish Fifteens. It gets its name from the amount of each ingredient (15). So, when everyone is making green-tinted cake or shamrock cookies, you can serve something that is a traditional Northern Ireland treat.
Irish Stew is traditionally made with lamb, but for this slightly Americanized recipe I’m substituting beef chuck roast cut into cubes. I find this turns out more tender than using what is labeled “stew meat.” Using a crockpot adds ease to the preparation as well. You can also adjust the spices and broth to your liking as it cooks.
I remember one year my stepdad Ken made potatoes and ham and tinted some of the potatoes green. Everyone thought the green spuds tasted “funny.” He promptly whipped out a cloth napkin and blindfolded us, challenging each to a taste comparison when we couldn’t see which was which. Truth be told — we couldn’t tell the difference when we couldn’t see what we were eating!
One of my favorite things about St. Patrick’s Day is I can usually find my favorite old movie, “The Quiet Man,” on one of the classic movie channels. Although the stereotypes of women’s roles in society portrayed in the film are no longer politically correct, I love the sparks that John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara bring to the screen. For me, that movie never gets old. So, whether you have a pint, some stew or enjoy a good movie, I hope you have fun this St. Patrick’s Day.
Irish Stew
Serves 8
Ingredients:
2 lbs. boneless, beef chuck roast cut into 1-inch cubes
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 tsp salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
2 tbsp olive oil
1 onion finely chopped
1/2 cup beef broth
1 bay leaf
2 cup baby carrots
4 russet potatoes peeled, and cut into 1-inch chunks
Instructions
1. Place the beef cubes, flour, and salt and pepper in a large zip-top bag or bowl. Seal and shake to coat all cubes with flour or stir gently.
2. In a large skillet, heat oil until shimmering. Add the beef cubes and brown on all sides. As the meat browns, remove it to the crockpot.
3. Add the onions to the drippings in the skillet and sauté until tender. Add the onions to the crockpot.
4. Stir the beef broth and bay leaf into the meat and onions. Cover and cook on LOW for four hours.
5. Add the carrots and potatoes and stir gently to combine. Cook on LOW for another two to four hours or until meat and vegetables are tender.
6. Adjust the seasonings with salt and pepper to taste.