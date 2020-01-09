DES MOINES — The Iowa State Education Association, representing Iowa’s preK-12 public educators, education support professionals, community college faculty, Area Education Agency professionals, retired educators and aspiring educators, announced Wednesday it will host five presidential candidates at their 2020 ISEA Legislative Conference on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Sheraton Hotel, 1800 50th St. in West Des Moines.
The conference is held each year at the beginning of legislative session. This year’s theme is “Education: The Safeguard of Democracy” as ISEA members gather to work on organizing and building skills to enhance participation and action. The conference begins on Friday with presidential candidates speaking on Saturday.
Currently, five major Democratic candidates have confirmed participation and are scheduled to speak in this order on Saturday, Jan. 18:
9:05 a.m. Senator Cory Booker
9:25 a.m. Senator Amy Klobuchar
9:45 a.m. Senator Elizabeth Warren
10:05 a.m. Vice-President Joe Biden
10:25 a.m. Mayor Pete Buttigieg
The conference will welcome more than 300 ISEA members and will be live streamed on the ISEA, Nevada Education Association and National Education Association Education Votes Facebook pages reaching more than 3 million members across the country.
This is a private event and not open to the public.