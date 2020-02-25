Fayette County will offer the Certified Handlers Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) Wednesday, March 11. The program will be shown across Iowa through the Iowa State University Extension Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP).
The local attendance site is Fayette County Extension office, 218 South Main St. Fayette. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the course will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. The registration fee is $35 on or before March 4 and $45 after March 4.
To register or obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Deb Kahler at the ISU Extension Fayette County office by calling 563-425-3331 or dkahler@iastate.edu.
The course will provide continuing instruction credit for certified handlers. Topics to be covered include safe handling and storage, personal protective equipment, laws and regulations, and secondary containment requirements.
Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses offered by the PSEP team can be accessed at http://www.extension.iastate.edu/psep/.