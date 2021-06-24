In response to the extensive hail damage many farmers suffered during Tuesday’s storm, Iowa State University Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources field specialists are meeting with farmers on Tuesday, June 29, in Walker, Iowa at the FJ Krob & Company Elevator.
Rebecca Vittetoe, Charles Brown, and a variety of agriculture experts will provide information, resources, and answer farmers’ questions on topics such as:
• Assessing crop damage, what to expect from damaged crops, and management considerations
• Crop insurance considerations
• Forage options for cattle producers
Rebecca Vittetoe is available for an interview if you’d like to learn more about the meeting and issues farmers are experiencing as a result of the hail damage. Her email is rka8@iastate.edu and phone number: 319-653-4811
Details about the meeting:
Hail Damage Meeting
June 29, 2021 • 9:00 a.m.
F J Krob & Co Elevator
305 Rowley St., Walker, IA
- In case of rain, the meeting will be at the Community Room at the Walker City Hall
The meeting is free and open to anyone. No need to RSVP.