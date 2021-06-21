VINTON, IA – COVID-19 touched and changed our families, businesses, schools, and community this past year. As we collectively struggle and move toward recovery, most of us are experiencing unresolved and lingering issues. Are you aware of the many resources available to help you and your family? Come to the Benton County Extension booth at the Benton County Fair Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to receive free, confidential resources related to COVID recovery.
Norlan Hinke, Extension Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, will be in the Expo Building, accompanied by trained counselor, Sylvia Benitez-Richards, to provide individualized assistance to adults, children, youth and seniors. Ask questions, pick up informational materials, and find the resources you need, whether it’s related to rental assistance, food insecurity, legal issues, school difficulties, mental health, stress, loneliness, and more.
Hinke has many years of experience in the financial industry, which gives him a strong background to discuss financial topics related to individual, business, and farm needs. He has been part of the ISU COVID-Recovery Task Force for the past year, where he has focused efforts on helping Iowans recover from the pandemic. Counseling will be provided by Benitez-Richards, a mental-health professional who staffs a help line.
Please stop by:
Free COVID Recovery Assistance
Saturday, June 26
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Extension Booth in the Expo Building
Benton County Fair
The Benton County Fair will take place June 23 – June 27.