Italian Bake with Cheesy Pinwheels

Ingredients:
2 1/2 cups (8 oz) uncooked ziti, penne or rotini pasta
1 lb. lean ground beef
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 jar (26 oz.) marinara pasta sauce
3 cups fresh baby spinach or kale leaves, stems removed
2 cups shredded Italian cheese blend (8 oz)
1 can (8 oz.) refrigerated crescent dough sheet
Steps:
1. Heat oven to 375°F. Spray 11x7-inch (2-quart) baking dish with cooking spray. Cook and drain pasta as directed on package.
2. Meanwhile, in 12-inch nonstick skillet, cook beef, 1/2 teaspoon of the Italian seasoning and the salt over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until no longer pink; drain. Stir pasta, marinara and spinach into beef mixture until well blended. Spoon into baking dish. Sprinkle with 1 cup of the cheese.
3. In small bowl, mix remaining 1 cup cheese and remaining 1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning until well blended. Set aside.
4. Unroll dough. Sprinkle cheese mixture evenly over dough; press into dough.
5. Starting at short side, roll up; press edges to seal. With serrated knife, cut roll into 12 slices; place cut side down on top of cheese in baking dish.
6. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until crescents are golden brown and no longer doughy.