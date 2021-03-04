Italian Love Cake

Bake time: 1 Hour
Ingredients:
CAKE
- 1 box marble cake mix, plus ingredients per package directions (see note below)
RICOTTA TOPPING
2 pt. ricotta cheese
3/4 c sugar
4 eggs
1 tsp vanilla
CHOCOLATE FROSTING
1 pkg instant chocolate pudding, 3.4 oz.
1 c milk
8 oz whipped topping
Directions:
1. Prepare cake mix as directed on the box. Grease and flour a 9x13 cake pan. Pour the batter into the cake pan. Then follow directions for marbling the cake.
2. In a bowl combine the ricotta, sugar, eggs, and vanilla. Mix well.
3. Spoon ricotta mixture over top of the unbaked cake.
4. Bake for 1 hour in a 350 degree oven.
5. Cool completely.
6. Mix pudding with the milk.
7. Fold in whipped topping.
8. Spread over cake and then refrigerate until topping is set or ready to serve.
NOTE: For marble cake, you can use a yellow cake mix and hold out one cup of yellow mix already made. Mix 1/4 cup of cocoa into the one cup of yellow mix. Spoon the cocoa mix over yellow cake mix and run a knife through it to make a marble cake.