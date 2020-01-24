Italian Meatball Ring

Ingredients:
24 (1-inch) frozen cooked Italian-style meatballs, thawed and halved
1 ½ c. marinara sauce
1 c. shredded mozzarella cheese (4 oz.)
2 cans (8 oz. each) refrigerated crescent dinner rolls
1 Tbl. butter, melted
1 Tbl. grated Parmesan cheese
Directions:
Heat oven to 375°F (350°F for dark or nonstick cookie sheet). In large bowl, mix meatball halves, ½ c. of the marinara sauce and the mozzarella cheese.
Unroll both cans of dough; separate into 8 rectangles. On ungreased large cookie sheet, arrange rectangles in ring so short sides of rectangles form a 5-inch circle in center. Dough will overlap.
Spoon meatball mixture on the half of each rectangle closest to center of ring (each rectangle should have 6 meatball halves).
Bring each dough rectangle up over filling, tucking dough under bottom layer of dough to secure it. Repeat around ring until entire filling is enclosed (some filling might show a little).
Gently separate dough perforations on top until filling peeks through. Brush tops of dough with melted butter, and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until dough is golden brown and thoroughly baked. Cool 5 to 10 minutes before cutting into serving slices. Just before serving, in small microwavable bowl, microwave remaining 1 cup marinara sauce uncovered on medium-high (70%) 1 to 2 minutes or until hot.