Aug. 13, 2019
MONONA — J. Kendall Benzing, 92, of Monona, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at Garden View Assisted Living in Monona.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Living Faith United Methodist Parish, Monona, and one hour before services Saturday at the church.
Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Living Faith United Methodist Parish with the Rev. Deb Parkison officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Giard Cemetery.
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona is helping the family with arrangements.