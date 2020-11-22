Downtown Vinton saw a new restaurant added to its main street as Jason and Samantha Showers opened J’s Pub and Eatery this month at 213 W 4th Street, providing home cooked lunch and dinner options through carryout.
“We're pretty much a family restaurant out to serve homestyle lunch and dinner specials, along with sandwiches, salads and a kids menu,” Jason Showers said. “We felt there was a hole here in Vinton for somewhere to go and have a nice family dinner, yet could have a drink with it.”
The Showers family began their journey three years ago, buying the former home of Jolly Roger Pizza and steadily making renovations and repainting the space. While COVID-19 proved to be a challenge for restaurants across the country, Showers knew it was a “now or never” situation with opening the restaurant in 2020.
“Leading up this month, we narrowed down the items on our own menu and crossed our fingers the governor would not completely shut down the state,” Showers said. “We haven’t done much promotion yet. Facebook has helped us get the word out. We are doing carryout only until we’re able to fill more space when restrictions relax.”
Showers is hoping to have the bar area open and liquor license attained by the beginning of 2021 and to be able to host a safe amount of customers as well. For now, carryout is available by calling the business. Even with the limited opening, Showers has been pleased with the response from the community, who have enjoyed their philly cheesesteak sandwiches and other specials.
“We’re excited to get this place fully opened,” Showers said. “After three years, we want to do more than just pay rent. It’s hard, but we know we’ll be able to do everything we want soon.”
J’s Pub and Eatery is open 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m on Fridays, Sundays and Mondays; 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m Tuesday through Thursday; and 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on SAturday. Their number is (319) 472-3051.