Ames, Iowa – Jacob Ludeking, from Benton County was awarded the Duroe 4-H Scholarship through the Iowa 4-H Foundation this spring.
The Iowa 4-H Foundation has announced the recipients of over 90 Iowa 4-H scholarships valued at more than $100,000. Over 400 applications were submitted and scholarships have been awarded to recipients from 54 counties across the state of Iowa with a wide variety of 4-H experiences.
Two areas that Ludeking is very passionate about: communications and agriculture. Using the beef project area as a starting point, Jacob expanded his reach to representing Iowa as a member of the 2019 Iowa State 4-H Livestock Judging team, competing at the National Western Livestock Show, AK-SAR-BEN, and the Arizona National Livestock Show. Ludeking is currently attending Iowa State University where he is studying Agribusiness. He hopes to become a public speaker and advocate for the agricultural industry.
Ludeking says, “Through 4-H I have learned responsibility, hard work, patience and perseverance. I have made many lifelong friends from all across the nation. 4-H is one of the best activities I could have ever been a part of, and I greatly appreciate all of the volunteers and staff who made it possible.”
“We are so proud of our 4-H scholarship recipients, knowing that they have had challenges to overcome this year,” said Emily Saveraid, Executive Director of the Iowa 4-H Foundation. “These scholarships honor and reward hard work and dedication. We are thankful for the many scholarship donors who fund these important opportunities for Iowa 4-H’ers.”
Provided by the Duroe family, the eligible applicants must reside in Buchanan, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Clayton, Delaware, Fayette or Linn County. The recipient must be attending ISU or any Iowa community college pursuing a degree in agriculture or ag business.