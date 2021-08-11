Blue Creek Springtime Monarchs, the Benton County chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, will be having their annual JAKES (Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics, and Sportsmanship) Day this Saturday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Izaak Walton league north of Vinton.
“In many cases, children will be able to experience activities they have never had the chance to in the past,” Randy Scheel said. “This year, we decided to change the format a little over what we have done in the past. We added the pointers exhibition thanks to our Benton County chapter of Pheasants Forever. We also added the furbearer session thanks to Benton County Conservation. In years past, we have seen children shoot a .22 rifle, bow and arrow, or do trap shooting for the very first time. All this is done after a safety session and also close observation and guidance from our chapter members and volunteers.”
The event is open to all kids 17 and under. The event is free. All kids will receive a door prize and one lucky attendee will win a new 20 gauge youth shotgun. Lunch will also be supplied as part of the day. The goal of the event is to introduce as many kids as possible to the outdoors and conservation in a safe environment..
9:00 am Registration
9:30 am Pat Jorgensen — DNR, Safety, Conservation
10:30 am Pheasants Forever — Pointers over ‘live’ pheasants and quail (no shooting over them)
11:30 am Lunch
12:15 pm Faith Henrichs (Benton County Conservation Naturalist) — Fur Bearers demo and pelts
1:00 pm Archery, Trap Shooting, .22’s on the range
2:45 pm Door Prizes, etc.